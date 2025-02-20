Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $455.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HD stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.01. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.