Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.80

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Ternium has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Ternium has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ternium to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. Ternium has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

