Texas Pacific Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded up $38.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,443.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,279.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,144.34. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $493.40 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.34% and a return on equity of 40.57%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

