TFS Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 364.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 364.5%.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,618. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on TFSL

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In related news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,062.84. This represents a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.