The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.