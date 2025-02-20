The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,859 shares of company stock valued at $41,161,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

