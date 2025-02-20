The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 43,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.17 and a 200-day moving average of $397.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

