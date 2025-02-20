The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

