The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The Shyft Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.690-0.920 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 192,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $430.26 million, a PE ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.66. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.