The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.6 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 192,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $430.26 million, a PE ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

