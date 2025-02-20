Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Loyalty Dividend to Shareholders

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) recently disclosed a significant development in the form of a one-time loyalty dividend targeted towards its shareholders. The Board of Directors at TSOI, in conjunction with Preferred A Stock holders representing a minimum of 51% of all voting shareholders, sanctioned this maneuver in accordance with Nevada Revised Statutes Section NRS 78.215 on February 15, 2025.

The loyalty dividend, which will be granted to stockholders of TSOI subsidiary, Breathe Biologics, Inc. (BRTH), will necessitate holders of TSOI common stock to be in possession at the market close on March 3, 2025, to be eligible for the dividend. Each share of TSOI common stock will entitle the holder to 0.001293129082553 shares of BRTH stock as part of this dividend.

TSOI, the parent company, currently commands 86.53% of BRTH’s common stock (22,500,000 shares) and intends to offer 7,500,000 shares of BRTH to TSOI shareholders at the specified conversion rate. The offer will remain open for sixty days from the Dividend Offer Date, lasting until May 3, 2025.

Details regarding the requisite forms to claim this loyalty dividend will be shared in a subsequent 8-K filing around May 3, 2025. Shareholders opting for the dividend will be required to complete the provided forms, along with submitting a statement from their brokerage accounts proving ownership of TSOI shares on March 3, 2025. Following the submission, investors will receive a Book Entry Statement reflecting their entitlement.

In addition to this announcement, Therapeutic Solutions International included relevant exhibits in the filing. These consist of the TSOI Board Minutes (99.1), the BRTH Board Minutes (99.2), and the Cover Page Interactive Data File (104), embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The report concludes with the requisite signatures, signifying compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The document, signed on behalf of Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. by Chief Executive Officer and Director, Timothy Dixon and Director, Thomas Ichim, was officially endorsed on February 18, 2025.

