Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $172.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

