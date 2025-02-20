TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 44,646 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 157,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after buying an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $5,872,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $219.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.17.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

