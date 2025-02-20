TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,845 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chemed by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Chemed Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CHE opened at $556.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $512.12 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,270,755.95. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.