TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 156,410 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,410 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 93.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -185.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

