Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.84. 354,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,403,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,635,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,855,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.