Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – February 18th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, or research of quantum computing technology. These stocks typically belong to businesses focused on leveraging quantum mechanics principles to enable faster, more powerful, and more efficient computing processes compared to traditional binary systems. Investing in quantum computing stocks involves taking a position in companies that are at the forefront of revolutionizing the field of computing through quantum technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 20,038,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,573,607. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,846,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,629,938. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 53,730,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,248,023. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $119.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,187. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day moving average of $148.61.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ QUBT traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,489,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,569,402. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

NASDAQ RGTIW traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 408,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,763. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 455,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -1.27. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

