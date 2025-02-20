Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.30 and last traded at C$35.09, with a volume of 144051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.81.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXG
Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 5.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Torex Gold Resources
In related news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.