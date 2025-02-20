TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

