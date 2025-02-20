Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 85,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 202% compared to the average daily volume of 28,206 call options.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 7,978,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,691,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,280,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 129,237 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.