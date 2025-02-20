Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Announces Earnings Results

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.61 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Transense Technologies had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 30.05%.

Transense Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of LON:TRT opened at GBX 129 ($1.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.34. The company has a market capitalization of £19.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.38. Transense Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.90 ($2.45).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan Maughan bought 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,686.50 ($3,380.52). 14.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

