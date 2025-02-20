TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

THS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

