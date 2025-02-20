Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Posts Earnings Results

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $459.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.97 million.

Trend Micro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.65. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

About Trend Micro

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.