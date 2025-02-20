Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Posts Earnings Results

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $459.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.97 million.
Trend Micro Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.65. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63.
About Trend Micro
