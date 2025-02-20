TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

TriMas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

TriMas Trading Down 1.6 %

TRS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,848. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

