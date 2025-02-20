Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of NYSE TFPM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 392,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

