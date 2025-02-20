True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.25. True Nature shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,976 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.
True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.
