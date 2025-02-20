Truist Financial Corp Acquires 38,527 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

