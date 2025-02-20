Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 357,958 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 279,356 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 141,192 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.89 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
