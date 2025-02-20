Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 357,958 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 279,356 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 141,192 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.89 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.