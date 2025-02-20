Truist Financial Corp Has $18.70 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 425,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

