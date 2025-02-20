Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,446 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,726,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,787,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after buying an additional 341,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,263,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,307,000 after acquiring an additional 363,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

