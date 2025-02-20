Truist Financial Corp Sells 155,354 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 812,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 155,354 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.