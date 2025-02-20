Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Invests $3.04 Million in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 172,262 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. American Airlines Group comprises approximately 4.9% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

