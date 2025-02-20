UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11, Zacks reports. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.76%.

UL Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ULS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.02. 242,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,562. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other UL Solutions news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $312,377.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,062.78. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

