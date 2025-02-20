Unionview LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Unionview LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,232,000 after buying an additional 9,829,412 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 274,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after buying an additional 241,586 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,701,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,771,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $96.37 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

