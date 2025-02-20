United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $113.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

United Airlines Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $2,287,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

