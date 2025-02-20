United States Cellular (USM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USM opened at $66.90 on Thursday. United States Cellular has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.84 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

