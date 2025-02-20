Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. Universal Electronics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.110 EPS.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 73,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities raised Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $154,660.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,803.95. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Stories

