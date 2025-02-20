Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Upbound Group also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Upbound Group Trading Down 6.4 %

UPBD traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $27.24. 334,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,158. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. Stephens started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

