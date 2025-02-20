Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Upbound Group also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.
Upbound Group Trading Down 6.4 %
UPBD traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $27.24. 334,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,158. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.05.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Upbound Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. Stephens started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Upbound Group Company Profile
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
