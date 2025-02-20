urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million.
urban-gro Price Performance
UGRO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,471. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.87.
urban-gro Company Profile
