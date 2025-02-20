urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million.

UGRO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,471. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.87.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

