Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Utz Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-0.890 EPS.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:UTZ traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 287,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

