Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,704,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VAW opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $215.82.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

