Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

