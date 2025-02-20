Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $563.67 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

