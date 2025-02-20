Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $384.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $285.24 and a 52 week high of $386.44.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

