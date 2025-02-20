Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $108.08 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.54 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

