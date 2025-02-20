Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Raised by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

