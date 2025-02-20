Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is RW Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

RW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 491,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.4% of RW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $142,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

