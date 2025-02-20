Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Trimmed by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $70,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.90. The company has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
