Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chemed by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Chemed by 2,057.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,270,755.95. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $556.57 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.06.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.11%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

