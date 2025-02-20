Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $21,706,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NGG opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

